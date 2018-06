A Toledo man claims he found a black widow spider in a head of broccoli brought from the Maumee Kroger.According to a family member, the local college student found the spider Monday when he was washing the vegetable at home.The man then placed the broccoli, spider and all, in a sealed bag and notified Kroger.Kroger has offered the man a full refund on the product or a replacement.An area animal expert picked up the spider and is caring for it in the meantime.