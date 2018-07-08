U.S. & WORLD

Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental

EMBED </>More Videos

Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 8, 2018. (WPVI)

OKLAHOMA --
An Oklahoma man is facing jail time for an overdue movie rental.

Lonnie Perry rented the movie "Ted" in 2014.

Shortly afterward, he became homeless and just threw the DVD in a box with the rest of his belongings.

He completely forgot about it until he got a letter from the District Attorney's Office.

They told him to pay $218 or go to jail.

"I just don't have that kind of money right off. I'll get it, and I'll pay it. I'll do what I have to do. I just think it could have gone a different route," said Perry.

The store will get $19 for the movie, plus $25 for lost profits.

The DA will get the rest.

Perry says the movie wasn't worth the $5 he paid to rent it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmovie
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway
Thai cave rescue: These are the 12 trapped players and their coach
WHOA! Fisher loses her catch to shark in spectacular fashion
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Man calls police over black neighbor, baby at pool
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
#PLANEBAE: Mid-flight love connection lights up Twitter
More Society
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris lurks off North Carolina coast
4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway
Democrats may reject Republican convention in Charlotte
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in Calif.
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Police: Virginia man fatally shoots father, an NC native
Police investigating suspicious death of 85-year-old man in Lumberton
Clayton woman shot at home while lying in bed
Show More
Record 89-degree water temp recorded off NC coast
Driver rescued after being stranded on flooded SUV
Fires and flash floods mark wild weather day in Wake County
Reckless driver report helps police find missing man
39th Festival for the Eno draws crowds
More News