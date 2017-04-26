Orange County holds 20th Annual Community Dinner

Imagine having Sunday dinner with the community in which you live. That's what people in Orange County have an opportunity to do on Sunday, April 30. The 20th Annual Community Dinner is a chance for residents to come together and celebrate their culturally diverse food and entertainment.Mildred Council from Mama Dip's Kitchen will coordinate the menu, and along with the Carolina Inn, provide the dinner's main courses. In addition, many other local restaurants and churches donate side dishes and desserts to complete the feast.The 20th Annual Community Dinner starts at 1 p.m. at the McDougle School Cafetorium, 900 Old Fayetteville Rd. in Chapel Hill.