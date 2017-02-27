OSCARS

Living producer's photo mistakenly included in Oscars 'In Memoriam' segment

EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman in the In Memoriam segment featured a living woman by mistake.

LOS ANGELES, CA --
People can't stop talking about the big Oscars oops when "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the winner for Best Picture instead of "Moonlight." But there was another "uh-oh" moment that some people probably didn't catch.

During the "In Memoriam" segment, the Oscars meant to include Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer that passed away in October of 2015, in the tribute montage. But instead, a photo of Australian producer Jan Chapman was used. That's not the worst part. Not only did they use the wrong photo, they used a picture of a woman who is still alive.

Patterson's name and occupation was correct on the graphic.

Patterson told Variety, "I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer."

Patterson was a four-time Oscar nominee who is known for her work in "The Piano," "Portrait of a Lady," "Oscar and Lucinda," and "Bright Star." Chapman and Patterson both worked together in "The Piano."

The Academy has yet to release a statement about the mistake.

SEE ALSO: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after shocking mix-up with Oscar-favorite 'La La Land'
EMBED More News Videos

"Moonlight" won Best Picture at the Oscars after a confusing moment where "La La Land" was initially announced as taking home the prize.

Related Topics:
societyOscarsmovieacademy awardsaward showsLos Angeles
Load Comments
OSCARS
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
SPONSORED: Oscars red carpet fashion as you've never seen it before
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
Jimmy Kimmel wows Oscars audience with candy airdrop
More Oscars
SOCIETY
Congressman Butterfield hosts town hall in Durham
Annual food drive in Raleigh honors slain students
Elementary school students paint mural for Raleigh
Caitlyn Jenner calls Trump transgender decision 'a disaster'
More Society
Top Stories
Broken faith: Years of ungodly abuse at western NC church
Man killed in Durham house fire
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Parking in downtown Durham will now cost you
President Trump supporters to rally in Raleigh
Jimmy Kimmel tweets at President Trump during Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel grills Damon, Trump in Oscars opening monologue
Show More
15-year-old shot when masked men storm Garner home
Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61
Wendy's plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations
Judge rules against effect of Trump comments on Bergdahl case
Dozens of headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery
More News
Top Video
Man killed in Durham house fire
President Trump supporters to rally in Raleigh
Parking in downtown Durham will now cost you
Hoke County man charged with murder
More Video