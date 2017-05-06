Out! Raleigh takes over Fayetteville Street

SOCIETY

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If you don't have any plans on this Saturday, you might want to head to downtown Raleigh to the LGBTs 7th Annual Out! Raleigh Festival.

A sea of rainbows will cover the streets of downtown Raleigh in an effort to promote diversity throughout the Triangle.

"And it's super to see the community, not just LGBT folks but the allies coming out. Always have good concerts, good food. It's a great family-friendly event," said Shawn Long with Equality NC.

The family event is filled with activities for people of all ages. Last year more than 50,000 people came out to celebrate the LGBT community.



Out! Raleigh is a fundraiser for the LGBT Center of Raleigh and its more than 20 community programs.

The event will be from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

"There's a community here that's active, in business, and we make a good part of the community here," said Steve Nelson with the LGBT Chamber of Commerce. "That shouldn't be ignored. It's more than just the big sports events."

Nelson is referring to the deal struck to replace House Bill 2 that sparked boycotts and business losses.

"Even though we didn't get the resolution we were looking for, at least it's a step," Long said. "Everything is done in increments. We've moved a little bit forward, and that's what we'll continue to do."

