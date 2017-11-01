SOCIETY

Owner of Biltmore Estate dies at his North Carolina home

EMBED </>More Videos

Owner of Biltmore Estate dies at his North Carolina home (WTVD)

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --
The owner of the iconic Biltmore Estate in North Carolina has died at his home.

Officials at the Biltmore Company say William Amherst Vanderbilt Cecil died Tuesday in Asheville. He was 89.

Cecil had a career in finance before returning to Asheville in 1960 in hopes of preserving his childhood home, which was the private estate of his grandfather, George Washington Vanderbilt III.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Cecil's parents opened the Biltmore house to the public in 1930, but it didn't make a profit until 1969, and then it was nearly $17. Cecil said, "My dad was very proud of that."

Today, the 8,000-acre estate, French-style chateau and attractions draw more than 1.4 million people annually.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyobituarytravelAshevilleNC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
A Halloween visit to the 'Devil's Tramping Ground'
Hockey fan dresses as Zamboni for Halloween
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
Not-so-spooky Halloween facts
More Society
Top Stories
8 dead after NYC bike path incident; suspect ID'd
Amber Alert: Search continues for Harnett County child
New allegations leveled against actors Piven, Spacey
Man charged in mom's murder after body parts found
NC 42 West closed in Clayton after car severs power pole
I-Team: Battling Russian interference on social media
Man injured following shooting at Durham McDonald's
2 students taken to hospital after Durham school bus crash
Show More
Video: Wild dog harasses horse in Knightdale
Suspects charged in violent multi-county crime spree
ABC11 goes one-on-one with Durham mayoral candidates
Teacher and coach charged with sex crimes in Raleigh
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Battling Russian interference on social media
Spooky fun was had at Chapel Hill's Homegrown Halloween
Man injured following shooting at Durham McDonald's
ABC11 goes one-on-one with Durham mayoral candidates
More Video