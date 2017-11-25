SOCIETY

Paramedics fulfill woman's dying wish to see the ocean one last time

EMBED </>More Videos

An ambulance crew took a detour to give a dying woman the chance to see the ocean one last time.

An ambulance crew took a detour to give a dying woman the chance to see the ocean one last time.

The crew was transporting the woman to palliative care in Queensland on Australia's east coast when she "expressed that she just wished she could be at the beach again," according to a Facebook post by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

"Above and beyond, the crew took a small diversion to the awesome beach at Hervey Bay to give the patient this opportunity - tears were shed and the patient felt very happy," the post reads.

The moment was captured in a moving photo, which shows the gurney holding the woman facing the sea with a paramedic by her side.
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD

Related Topics:
societygood samaritanambulance
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man pays off dozens of strangers' layaway bills at toy store
Lost teddy bear gets 200-mile flight back to young owner
Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
Over $300,000 now raised for homeless man who gave last $20 to stranger
More Society
Top Stories
Woman accidentally shot in Apex, say police
SUV crashes into Subway sandwich shop in Fuquay-Varina
Ivanka Trump: Malia Obama should be 'off limits' to media
Hunter fatally shoots woman walking dogs in New York field
Celebrities reignite fight to free woman in prison for life
Egypt raises death toll in Sinai mosque attack to 305
Teenager detained at Canada border; grandmother found dead
Oops! Test drive gone awry lands new Audi in Cary pond
Show More
NC DHHS data security incident could affect thousands
Police identify driver killed in Wade Avenue crash
1 person confirmed dead after plant explosion in Nash County
Driver killed in crash with tractor trailer in Fuquay-Varina
Police investigating bank robbery near Raleigh's Cameron Village
More News
Top Video
Oops! Test drive gone awry lands new Audi in Cary pond
Christmas-tree farming is a year-round job
Armstrong: 5 biggest NC State-UNC football moments
NC DHHS data security incident could affect thousands
More Video