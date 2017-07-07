BUZZWORTHY

Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate

EMBED </>More Videos

Photo of purporting pierced baby sparks debate (KTRK)

A photo of a baby with what looks to be a pierced dimple is sparking debate on social media.

Enedina Vance posted the photo of her six-month-old daughter on Facebook.

At first glance, it appears she has a diamond stud pierced to one of her dimples.

However, the stud is actually pasted on in the photo. It's not real.

The photo has been shared more than 13,000 times on Facebook, and has sparked sharp debate.

On one side, there are those who thought the piercing was real. Vance says she's received death threats and other hateful messages from people.

Others, though, appeared to understand what Vance says she was trying to promote.

Vance calls herself a strong advocate against piercing or circumcising children, and she says the photo was meant to spark discussion on the topic.

Related Topics:
societysocial mediababydebate
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Dog tries to catch laser pointer
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
Ryan Reynolds photoshopped into teen's prom photos
Gary Sinise Foundation donates ATV to small NC fire dept.
Skier celebrates 100th birthday on the slopes
More buzzworthy
SOCIETY
Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter after finishing school
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
California woman bringing her love of travel to your children's milestones
Dad makes makeshift 'roller coaster' for daughter
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh police investigate massage business
Fayetteville police say 5 robberies are linked
Some already headed back to school
Report: Protocol not followed before Durham jail suicide
Police investigating shooting in southeast Raleigh
Family says puppy stolen from front yard
Two people injured in Durham shooting
Show More
What do millennial conservatives care about?
Unlocking the mystery of a modern home off Wade Avenue
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman dragged during carjacking
US, Russia reach deal on Syria cease-fire
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, July 7, 2017
Some already headed back to school
Report: Protocol not followed before Durham jail suicide
Raleigh police investigate massage business
More Video