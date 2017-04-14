Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WTVD
Friday, April 14, 2017 10:39PM
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Durham shopping center on verge of major revitalization
Egg-cellent Easter ideas and DIY projects
The Great Human Race raises funds for hundreds of nonprofits
Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter to children
More Society
Top Stories
3 injured in crash on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
Hillside High theater students back from dream trip to Cuba
Durham shopping center on verge of major revitalization
Charlotte boy gets stuck in rotating restaurant, dies
Fire burns 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
Oklahoma 'witch' gets life term for terrorizing grandchild
Veteran says 'vicious' dogs attacked him in Fayetteville
Show More
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double slaying
Fayetteville man charged with sex offense involving toddler
Woman says passenger sexually harassed her during United flight
Marine facing mandatory prison for gun charge goes free
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham