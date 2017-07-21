DISTRACTION

PHOTOS: Happy Birthday Prince George!

Prince George plays with the family dog Lupo, at Sandringham in Norfolk, England. (Matt Porteous/Handout via AP)

It's been four years since the world celebrated the birth of one of the cutest heirs to the British throne, Prince George.

George Alexander Louis, the first child of the Duke and Duchess, was born on July 22, 2013. As the third person in line to the throne, he may be king one day, but for now he's like any toddler, his family says.

He loves playing with plastic tractors, his uncle, Prince Harry, said, and his father says they're waiting to tell him that he is an heir to the throne until the time is right.

"There will be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in the world, but right now it's just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing him as much love as I can as a father," Prince William Prince William said.

See photos through the years of Prince George, his little sister Princess Charlotte and the rest of the royal family in the gallery below.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydistractionprince williamkate middletonqueen elizabethroyals
Load Comments
Related
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
PHOTOS: Happy birthday Prince George!
DISTRACTION
Happy Daiquiri Day! Grab the rum and try this!
Disneyland opened 62 years ago today
Dog tries to catch laser pointer
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
More distraction
SOCIETY
Cary family solves message-in-a-bottle mystery
Clayton girl with brittle bones meets fundraising goal
Police officer returns stolen toy dinosaurs to girl
Couple goes to Goodwill for date night
More Society
Top Stories
NASA releases photos of North Carolina's new island
I-85 South closed in Warren County
Triple digits: Our area is seeing extremely rare heat
15-year-old arrested in connection with Durham murder
Sean Spicer resigns as White House Press Secretary
Bank robbery suspect in custody after claiming to have bomb
Sheriff suspends Sugar Lake dive search for missing teen
HOTTEST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR: Heat warnings issued
Show More
We go inside the bar at the Brier Creek Harris Teeter
Teens who recorded, mocked drowning man won't be charged in death
Baby dies in hot car during mom's hair appointment
Lawsuit: HB2 replacement law still deters restroom use
5-year-old crashes after taking mom's car for joyride
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos