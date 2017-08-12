WEDDING CRASHERS

PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds want to meet couple who crashed wedding, left $1 gift and card

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">New Jersey newlyweds are searching for this couple who crashed their wedding in Sparta, Sussex County, but not to call them out, but just to meet them. (Joseph Costa &#47; La Moda Studio)</span></div>
SPARTA, N.J. --
In a bizarre twist of events, newlyweds from New Jersey are looking for a couple who crashed their wedding over the weekend - not to call them out, but to meet them.

The wedding happened Sunday at the Rock Island Lake Club in Sparta, and several photos captured the uninvited guests.

On Tuesday night, the wedding photographer, Joseph Costa of La Moda Studio in Fairfield, N.J., saw the story trending online and realized he had plenty of photos of this mystery couple. He even remembered having them pose for a photo during the reception.

The wedding couple's maid of honor, Aimee Boardman, said a tall man with blonde hair caught her attention. She didn't recognize him from the bride's side of the family, and said he just didn't seem to fit in.



Here's the story in Boardman's words:

"The bride also told me the next morning that she believed she might have had wedding crashers. She said she had noticed the couple, assuming the male was her husband's friend that she hadn't met. But then she met that one friend that she hadn't met before, later in the night. She said every time she went to address it she got sidetracked. Then, the next morning she opened the card pictured below with the 'buck for good luck,' it also contained the Polaroid picture below that they took outside."
EMBED More News Videos

Sade Baderinwa has more on the woman who turned to Facebook to find the people who crashed her wedding and left a gift.


See that photo here:



Here's a look at the card, which included a $1 gift the crashers called a "buck for luck":



It reads:
Dear Fox's,

1) Congratulations!
2) Sorry for crashing your wedding
3) Best of luck!!

"They did not try to go unnoticed at the wedding, they asked for an extra seat at the table they sat at, they ate dinner, drank, danced (even convincing people at their table to dance and even danced with the bride's nieces)," Boardman said. "Unbelievable!"

ONLINE: La Moda Studio
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societywedding crashersweddingn.j. newsSpartaNew Jersey
Load Comments
WEDDING CRASHERS
Newlyweds want to meet couple who crashed wedding, left $1 gift
More wedding crashers
SOCIETY
Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Raleigh 'lemonade kids'
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
Kindness rocks hidden throughout Triangle
Landscaper turns hero during Fayetteville apartment fire
More Society
Top Stories
1 killed by falling granite slab at Raleigh workplace
Raleigh man dies after van falls, crushes him
Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Raleigh 'lemonade kids'
Torch-wielding white nationalists march on University of Virginia
AP sources: US-NKorea talking behind the scenes for months
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
Feds: ISIS tried to use eBay, PayPal to fund US attacks
'The best feeling:' 18th Airborne troops come home
Show More
Cary officer 'justified' in fatally shooting break-in suspect
Only woman in Navy SEAL training pipeline quits
NC State ranks No. 1 in NC for best education value
Cape Fear body probably not missing woman, deputies say
American Eagle flight makes emergency landing at RDU
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos