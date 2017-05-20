SOCIETY

PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Pippa Middleton is escorted by her father, Michael Middleton, as she arrives for her wedding to James Matthews, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP)</span></div>
ENGLEFIELD, England --
Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, married a wealthy financier Saturday with a party of senior royals, including her sister, looking on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married at a church in rural England.

The wedding party included Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both wore special outfits when they arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits. Matthews, smiling broadly, arrived in formal wear shortly before his bride-to-be.

Middleton came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage convertible. She wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a tiara.

Father and daughter had a quiet moment together before entering the church.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife were among the guests.

Well-wishers and hordes of reporters gathered outside the church grounds on a day of sporadic rain mixed with periods of sunshine.

The service was conducted by the Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones. Church bells were ringing as the couple emerged after their vows.

After the ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, a lavish private reception will be held a the bride's parents' estate in nearby Bucklebury.

The bride's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have had an elaborate glass marquee built on the grounds of their estate for the reception. Guests were advised to bring two outfits so they could change after the wedding ceremony.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

There is speculation Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception. Their relationship has become serious in recent months, with Harry speaking out to ask the press to respect their privacy.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldroyal familyroyals
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Raleigh couple celebrates 75 years of wedded bliss
NC teens first LGBT couple on MTV show
Some want Confederate flag removed from NC fire station
Korean barista creates beautiful latte art
More Society
Top Stories
Boy hit by vehicle in Fayetteville has died, police say
Man hurt during attempted robbery in Durham
Plane makes emergency landing at RDU; 3 taken to hospital
Man shot at Durham apartments
Fayetteville man charged in rape case
Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intel Committee
Man allegedly tried to breach cockpit on flight to Hawaii
Show More
Residents say dangerous Apex bridge needs upgrades now
Emaciated dog finds happy home in Moore County
Family of Rolesville football player who died sues
Some want Confederate flag removed from NC fire station
White House doesn't dispute Trump called Comey a 'nut job' to Russians
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
More Photos