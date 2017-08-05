Pipeline protesters paddle for clean water

Over 60 people joined the Sierra Club, Sound Rivers, and 350 Triangle for a common cause on Saturday.All the participants paddled down Tar River to protest the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a project of Duke Energy and Dominion Energy and would carry natural gas from West Virginia through Virginia and North Carolina.In North Carolina alone, the pipeline would cross over 560 waterways.Organizers said Saturday's event was timed to coincide with a critical comment period where North Carolinians are able to submit comments to the Department of Environmental Quality regarding their concerns with the project's impacts on water quality.The comment period for the water quality certification closes August 19.