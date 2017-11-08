A Qatar Airways pilot was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger found out her husband was cheating on her, leading to a violent reaction in midair.The flight was forced to land in India on the way to Bali.The woman reportedly used her sleeping husband's finger to unlock his phone and discovered his cheating ways.Officials said she started fighting with her husband and also fought with crew members who tried to calm her down.She and her family members were escorted off the plane in India.