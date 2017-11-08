SOCIETY

Plane forced to land in India when passenger discovers husband is cheating on her

A plane made an emergency landing after a passenger learned her husband was cheating.

QATAR --
A Qatar Airways pilot was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger found out her husband was cheating on her, leading to a violent reaction in midair.

The flight was forced to land in India on the way to Bali.

The woman reportedly used her sleeping husband's finger to unlock his phone and discovered his cheating ways.

Officials said she started fighting with her husband and also fought with crew members who tried to calm her down.

She and her family members were escorted off the plane in India.
