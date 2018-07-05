Rosey Blair took to Twitter early Tuesday morning when she said she had switched seats with a fellow passenger on a flight to Dallas.
"Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together," Blair wrote in the tweet. "We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread."
Would the simple seat swap turn into a mid-air 'meet cute'? Her Twitter thread detailed every move between the seatmates.
"We couldn't have picked a better romantic duo," Blair told "Good Morning America. "They were both athletic, and cute, and they struck up a conversation immediately."
Blair shared a series of photos with captions detailing everything from what they discussed to slight elbow movements to the food they shared mid-flight. The images were originally posted to her Instagram story.
She said she heard the man and woman say "they're both personal trainers," and later added that the man used to play professional soccer.
Both of them appeared to be single, according to Blair, who wrote that there were "no wedding rings in sight."
Upon landing, Blair took a photo of the pair walking closely together at the baggage claim area.
Blair said her boyfriend found the fellow passengers' Instagram accounts and confirmed they were single, based in Dallas and now following each other on social media.
Euan Holden, the man who sat next to the mystery woman and then got in touch with Blair and her boyfriend via Instagram direct message after the incident, said he heard about Blair's viral play-by-play from a friend.
Holden, a retired professional soccer player, model, and brother to former Houston Dynamo player Stuart Holden, told "GMA" there may still be hope for him and the unnamed woman who sat beside him.
"I walked on a plane just ready to get home and ended up sitting next to a lovely girl and had such a great time with on the flight," he said.
He said their time together "made the flight go by very fast."
"She's very attractive, fun, bubbly, natural," Holden added. "I think it was pretty easy for me to want to exchange numbers with her and get to know her a little bit better."
Since the rise in social media notoriety, Holden updated his Twitter bio to add "Newly nicknamed 'Plane Bae.'"
There is no word on whether Holden and the unidentified woman are still talking or have plans to see one another again.