Prankster fools airport-goers with fake outlet

David McDonald set up the sticker when he was traveling from Miami to London on Wednesday, and more than one gullible fellow traveler fell for it.
"At first, people were mad, then confused and then [they] laughed," he told ABC News. "After I was done video taping, I told them what I did and they all laughed and we acted like nothing happened and waited for the next person to try it."
I thought the joke was putting up the outlet stickers...jokes on me, my phone can't keep a charge with these twitter notifications. pic.twitter.com/GUQfmmsTJh— Just Basic Dave (@JustBasicDave) June 15, 2017
McDonald, a customer service rep who works with graphic designers, said the idea came from a conversation with co-workers about the scarcity of outlets at airports.
He took the sticker down when he left, but that's not the end of this prank. McDonald plans to do it again, and he's even selling them.
Here's where you can get them https://t.co/a1bISifmdj— Just Basic Dave (@JustBasicDave) June 15, 2017