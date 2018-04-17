BARBARA BUSH

"My dear mother has passed on": President George W. Bush posts statement after mother's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Remembering Barbara Bush: 1925-2018

HOUSTON, Texas --
George W. Bush has posted a statement on social media hours after his mother, former First Lady Barbara Bush's passing.

"My dear mother has passed on at age 92," Bush said. "Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was."

Bush remembers his mother as being a "fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions."

"To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I'm a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother," Bush continued.

Bush says the family will miss Barbara Bush dearly, and they are thankful for all of the prayers and well wishes.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge w. bushfuneralHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
More barbara bush
SOCIETY
Family offers update on President George H.W. Bush
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Outpouring of condolences after Barbara Bush passes away
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Wake Forest board OKs controversial plan for townhomes
IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes
ABC11 is in Greensboro as residents rally after tornado
Fayetteville residents to fight planned low-income apartment complex
1 dead after Southwest jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out
Show More
In Raleigh, Sessions wants 30 percent cut in opioid prescriptions
Orange County man charged with dog fighting after 30 dogs seized
Scammers target cell phone users claiming account is suspended
Viral video of Fla. man now affecting business in Jacksonville, N.C.
North Carolina city councilwoman expresses doubt about 9/11
More News