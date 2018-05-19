  • WATCH: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tie the knot! Live Royal Wedding coverage
ROYAL WEDDING

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given royal titles by Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. (Matt Dunham)

Queen Elizabeth II has conferred a dukedom on Prince Harry - making him the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

The new title will mean that when Harry marries American actress Meghan Markle later Saturday in Windsor, she will become the Duchess of Sussex.

The secondary titles are for use in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The monarch similarly bestowed titles on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before their wedding in 2011.
