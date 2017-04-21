SOCIETY

Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry share candid conversation on mental health

EMBED </>More News Videos

Duchess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry had a candid conversation about mental health issues. (Kensington Palace/Heads Together)

Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry shared a candid conversation in a new video for their Heads Together mental health campaign. They discuss some of the most personal issues they have faced, including parenting and coping with Princess Diana's death.

Kate and William opened up about the profound effects of becoming parents and the challenges they faced after their son Prince George, was born in 2013.

"Having a child, particularly your first child, is a life-changing moment, nothing can really prepare you for that," Kate said.



Despite the support they received from family, William and Kate said they felt overwhelmed in the immediate aftermath of George's birth.

William, Kate and Harry also spoke about the 1997 death of William and Harry's mother, Princess Diana, and how her death shaped their lives.

"We have been brought closer because of the circumstances as well, that's the thing," William said. "You are, you know, uniquely blinded because of what we've been through but even Harry and I over the years have not talked enough about our mother."

Harry agreed with his brother, saying, "No never enough."

The conversation is part of their Heads Together campaign to prioritize mental health and end stigma around seeking help for mental health issues. Their year-long campaign culminates at the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon in which a team of more than 700 runners are participating to raise mental health awareness.

Related Topics:
societyroyal familyprince harryprince williamkate middletonmental healthcharities
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Dum Dums' sweet tribute to candy maker goes viral
Simple tips to better composting waste
94-year-old World War II veteran gets surprise ceremony
Fill Your Bucket List Foundation
More Society
Top Stories
Tow truck driver will not be charged in fatal shooting
Study: Diet soda may be linked to stroke, dementia risks
Your credit score could change this year
Subway manager accused of sexually battery on employees
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Woman battles Frontier over bill
Man thanks people who helped track down hit-and-run driver
Show More
Atlantic Avenue reopens near Six Forks Road after Raleigh crash
Florida state senator uses n-word, resigns
Governor vetoes 2 bills on judges and elections board
North Carolina soldier murdered in Texas
Man charged with peeping at Raleigh Kmart
More News
Top Video
Subway manager accused of sexually battery on employees
Study: Diet soda may be linked to stroke, dementia risks
Man thanks people who helped track down hit-and-run driver
Glenwood Avenue closing postponed
More Video