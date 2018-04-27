SOCIETY

Royal Baby Name: Princess Kate Middleton, Prince William announce name

Prince William and Duchess Kate leave the hospital with their third child. (John Stillwell/Pool photo via AP, File)

"Royal baby number 3" no more. Prince William and Duchess Kate have picked a name for their newest little bundle of joy.

The baby's full name is Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced.


The little brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte was born Monday. Mom and baby went home from the hospital on the same day.

British media outlets have been pronouncing the new prince's first name as "Lou-ee."

"Louis" is a tribute to a mentor of Prince Charles, ABC News reports. Lord Louis Mountbatten was the uncle of Prince Philip and a cousin of Queen Elizabeth. He was killed in a 1979 bombing by the Irish Republican Army in Ireland.

The prince's first name is also one of Prince William's middle names and one of Prince George's middle names, the BCC reports.

"Arthur" was a middle name of Queen Elizabeth II's father King George VI, according to the BBC. It is also another of Prince William's middle names.

Prince Charles, the baby's grandfather, is first in line to the throne.

Bookies had put the best odds on the names "Arthur," "James" and "Phillip."

