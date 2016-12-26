DISTRACTION

Problems Only Left-Handed People Understand
It's a right-handed people's world and lefties are just living in it. Check out some of the everyday struggles you go through when you are born left-handed.

There's only one left-handed desk, and usually some 'righty' is sitting in it.

Three ring binders are painful, yet mandatory for most grade schools.

If there is one lefty glove at gym class, it's probably older than your coach.

Zippers hide from your fingers.

Controllers were not designed with you in mind.

Scissors do not apply to you.

Fountain pens will make a mess out of your whole arm.

You erase the words as you're writing on the chalkboard.

The number pads on keyboards are a long reach.

And you might die sooner.



According to a study conducted by the NCBI, the population percentage of left-handed people diminishes within the oldest age groups. While there is no accurate explanation of why this is, the study hypothesizes that there may be elevated risk levels due to the environmental factors of living in a right-handed world, which leads lefties to a higher accident susceptibility.

Tweet your own lefty problems with the Left Handers' Day hashtag: #lefthandersday

Do you have any more left-handed problems to share? Let us know in the comments below.
