Program helps provide homeless relief from extreme cold

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s across the Triangle over the next several nights and one organization is hoping to give those without a home some relief from the cold weather.

Raleigh Rescue Mission says it's getting ready to kick off its "White Flag" program. It's part of a Wake County initiative to shelter as many people as possible during extreme temperatures.

The organization is also planning to provide aid for those without shelter who may be experiencing frostbite or other weather-related challenges by bringing them inside to warm up and referring them for medical help if needed.

According to Raleigh Rescue Mission's President/CEO, the organization is in the process of expanding its Emergency Overnight Program to accommodate an additional 24 women and children.

If you would like to help, there are some items that you can donate to the program:

  • Men's, women's, and children's coats (adult XL or larger coats most needed)

  • Toboggan-style knit hats

  • Thermal Gloves

  • Scarves

  • Thermal socks

  • Hand Warmers

  • Full Sized Blankets

  • Sleeping bags


You can also make monetary donations through the Raleigh Rescue Mission's website
