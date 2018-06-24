SOCIETY

Program in coastal NC encourages landlords to rent to homeless people

WILMINGTON, N.C. --
Two nonprofits in coastal North Carolina have started a pilot program that helps homeless people rent apartments.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the nonprofits have started the Landlord Incentive Pilot Program, which will compensate landlords who rent to homeless people through certain agencies and then have problems.

Officials with the Wilmington nonprofits, Good Shepherd Center and the Tri-County Homeless Interagency Council, say homeless people often have problems with their credit or a limited history as a renter.

The program offers landlords who rent to homeless tenants what are called "risk mitigation funds" -- up to $2,000 if the tenants damage the apartment or leave with unpaid rent.

Landlords are also eligible for a $500 bonus if they renew leases to previously homeless tenants after one year.
