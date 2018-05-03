SUNSCREEN

Proposed bill aims to ban sunscreen to protect coral reefs

EMBED </>More Videos

Hawaii could soon be the first place in the world to ban the sale of sunscreens believed to be harmful to coral reefs.

Hawaii could soon be the first place in the world to ban the sale of sunscreens believed to be harmful to coral reefs.

The state senate there passed the legislation on Wednesday.

If signed by the governor, Senate Bill 2571 will ban the sale of over the counter sunscreen with oxybenzone and octinoxate.

Scientists have found the two substances can be toxic to coral, which are a vital part of the ocean ecosystem and a popular draw for tourists, according to ABC News.

"This is the first real chance that local reefs have to recover," Craig Downs, a scientist whose 2015 peer-reviewed study found oxybenzone was a threat to coral reefs, told ABC News. "Lots of things kill coral reefs, but we know oxybenzone prevents them from coming back." It also affects sea urchins and kills algae, a source of food for sea turtles, he said.

He found as much as 14,000 tons of sunscreen lotion ends up in coral reefs annually.

If signed into law, the new rules will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysunscreenhealthu.s. & worldoceansbusinessdistractionconsumerHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUNSCREEN
Consumer Reports warns against do-it-yourself sunscreen
Are you applying spray-on sunscreen wrong?
Facts and myths about suncreen
Winter health myths debunked
More sunscreen
SOCIETY
South Carolina teen saves up money from new job to buy friend sneakers
California teen who cared for abused siblings now battling cancer
NC State professor talks to ABC11 about viral tweets on Kanye West
Meghan and Harry choose carriage for wedding day
More Society
Top Stories
Johnston Co. student says he was suspended for defending friend
Fortnite: Players of Cary company's popular game frustrated by hacking
Crash closes all lanes of I-95 North near Dunn
1 person dead after shooting at popular Nashville mall
9-year-old boy hit in the face with bullet when shots fired into Wilson home
Injured swan is off the hook, thanks to Cary retiree
Are online fashion deals too good to be true?
South Carolina teen saves up money from new job to buy friend sneakers
Show More
Everything to know about E. coli as outbreak turns fatal
More businesses mellowing out about hiring pot smokers
MOVIEPASS: "Unlimited movies in theaters for $9.95 a month is BACK."
Fayetteville City Councilman Tyrone Williams resigns
Kroger recalls 35,000 lbs of ground beef
More News