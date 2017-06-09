Raleigh bride pleads for recovery of stolen wedding video

A Raleigh bride is heartbroken Friday after thieves broke into a Raleigh photographer's car, stealing camera equipment and a hard drive with her wedding video on it.They're offering a $500 reward to get the items back, begging the thief to drop it off overnight where it was stolen, no questions asked. They're also asking anyone with information to email them atDani Roberts was looking forward to listening to her husband's vows again, and seeing the moment they first looked at each other going down the aisle. Now, Roberts may never be able to watch those memories."Somebody robbed us of the ability to relive the most special day of our lives," she said. "And we can't share with our family that couldn't be there. We can't share it with our friends who weren't there. We can't share it with our kids 20 years from now."Her photographer, a friend and co-founder at 414 Creatives, said the video was on a silver-colored hard drive. The drive and $5,000 worth of equipment stolen from his car parked outside his home on the 2400 hundred block of Milburnie Road in Raleigh."Money is just money, we'll make it work. But what we can't make work is a missing hard drive that had memories, trips with our families, photos," Mason McCaskill, co-founder of 414 Creatives said."It's someone's wedding - this means nothing to you, and a lot to us, and even more so to them," Ross Vaughn, the other co-founder of 414 Creatives said.McCaskill said the reward they're offering for the drive is more that he bought it for."My biggest fear is that we're never going to get to see that footage," Roberts said, "It kind of feels a little like finding a needle in a haystack."Now the heartbroken bride is left with only the hope that her desperate plea for help will fall on the right ears.