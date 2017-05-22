ABC11 TOGETHER

Raleigh camp that's given so much now needs help

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The non-profit New Life Camp has been a summer camp and year-round hub of activity since it opened in 1950. It sits on 72 acres of prime property in the heart of North Raleigh. In the past 67 years, it has hosted 100,000 campers.

"This is really a place that changed the trajectory of my life at an early age," former camper Aaron Miller told ABC11.

And there are thousands more like him. The camp serves about 2500 summer campers and 5500 kids in year-round programs. That includes everything from soccer and basketball leagues, to home school leagues, to refugee programs, and pubic school partnerships.

"You might be a misfit at school. You might be a misfit at home. You might be a misfit in your neighborhood, but kids keep coming back because they are loved here," Miller explained.



But New Life Camp is at a crossroads. Its cabins, meeting center, and cafeteria are all deteriorating. That makes sense. It was the YMCA camp before the Y built Camp Seagull.

So New Life has launched its first-ever capital campaign, "CAMP ON," to rebuild its facilities. Right now, the camp is trying to raise $3 million by August for 10 new cabins and a meeting center. The goal is to nearly double its year-round capacity and foster more community outreach and engagement.

