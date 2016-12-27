ABC11 TOGETHER

Raleigh church takes Matthew victims on fun field trip
Children who've endured so much because of Hurricane Matthew get to blow off some steam.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Triangle church wants to help families and children still hurting after Hurricane Matthew to feel the warmth of the holidays.

The Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church in Raleigh bussed in 55 children and more than a dozen parents for a field trip to a trampoline park and Crabtree Valley Mall to help get their minds off the lingering aftermath.

Some of the children come from families who've lost everything they own. Some are still living in hotels.

Most of the children are from Tarboro, Princeville and other hard hit areas.

Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church teamed up with Michael's Angels Girls Club in Tarboro to find families in need and bring them to Raleigh for the day of fun.

It means a lot to families who are trying to rebuild and are waiting to get out of a hotel room and into a FEMA trailer.

Church members said it's what they feel they're called to do.

"Just to reach out just to make somebody forget their troubles for a moment is a blessing," said Pamela Thompson, field trip organizer with the church.

"This year was unexpected," said 15-year-old hurricane survivor Jamacia Moore. "And I was actually hoping for the best, but we had to move, so it was hard because we had to start all over again."

