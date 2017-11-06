Raleigh interfaith vigil mourns latest tragedies

“I want us to be together, but not for things like this.” Pastors talk prayer, practicing love & justice -not policy- at @tboraleigh vigil. pic.twitter.com/MZTpVM4iNp — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) November 7, 2017

By their own admission, the clergy lamented some fatigue with these vigils, but that doesn't mean not praying for a hopeful future.For at least the seventh time in two years, the Triangle Interfaith Alliance gathered to mourn America's loss.This time, for three significant attacks in the past week: an October 31in New York City, a November 2, and the November 5"Is there anything we can do - anything but to offer lamentation?" the Rev. Chris Chapman, of First Baptist Church, asked the dozens of worshippers in attendance at Temple Beth Or in North Raleigh. "I want us to be together, but not for things like this."Rabbi Lucy Dinner of Temple Beth Or and Zubaida Khan of the Islamic Society of Raleigh also spoke at the vigil, along with other clergy representing Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, White Memorial Presbyterian, and Umstead United Church of Christ.