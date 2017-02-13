RALEIGH (WTVD) --Leaders in Raleigh are planning to hold more Community Conversation meetings this month in order to bring residents together to talk about important issues facing the capital city.
Mayor Nancy McFarlane first announced the Community Conversation series last November.
The meetings were sparked by protests held in the wake of the police-involved shooting death of Akiel Denkins. Read more about that here.
This month, each of the five City Council districts will host a Community Conversation meeting. The focus will be on community policing, race relations, education, and affordable housing.
The following is a schedule of the district-wide Community Conversation meetings:
- Feb. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in District C (Southeast), represented by Council Member Corey Branch
- Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carolina Pines Community Center, 2305 Lake Wheeler Road, in District D (Southwest), represented by Council Member Kay Crowder
- Feb. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Anne Gordon Center for Active Adults in Millbrook Exchange Park, 1901 Spring Forest Road, in District A (North-central), represented by Council Member Dickie Thompson
- Feb. 22 from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. at Laurel Hills Park Community Center, 3808 Edwards Mill Road, in District E (Northwest), represented by Council Member Bonner Gaylord
- Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Abbotts Creek Park Community Center, 9950 Durant Road, in District B (Northeast), represented by Council Member David Cox
