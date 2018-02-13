A video of Raleigh police officer Alejandro Tovar getting down to his knees to give a crying 8-year-old a hug is being shared on social media.The boy, who is autistic and has ADHD, and his family were recently evicted from a motel on Capital Boulevard when this video was taken Sunday. His mother said she can't afford his medications.Natasha Torres said she and her two children fled the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and lost everything.Tovar and two good Samaritans chipped in to pay for their stay here through Thursday. Tovar is still searching for shelter for them.Tovar even set up ato help with food and finding the family a place to stay until they can get back on their feet.The hug is a moment that was shared with us by a passerby to shine a light on this officer's good deed.