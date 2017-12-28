SOCIETY

Raleigh organization hopes to collect 300 heaters for those in need

Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh is requesting heater donations as temperatures continue to dip. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh is requesting heater donations as temperatures continue to dip.

The organization hopes to collect 300 heaters to distribute to families, and the elderly, who can't afford adequate heat this winter.

To ensure the safety of the receivers, Helping Hand Mission is asking for heaters that shut off when overturned.

Donations can be dropped off at Helping Hand Mission at 623 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.

For more information about donations or other ways to help, visit their website.
