ABC11 TOGETHER

Raleigh salon's 'Kicks For Kids' drive helps provide shoes to children in need

EMBED </>More Videos

You can donate gently used shoes to benefit kids in need.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Plum Hair Atelier is hosting a "Kicks For Kids" shoe drive through Saturday at its Cameron Village location in Raleigh.

The shoes will be donated to the Wake County nonprofit, Note In The Pocket.

"We work through the Wake County Public School system through social workers and also a dozen local agencies that work with families in financial crisis," explained Note in the Pocket Executive Director Dallas Bonavita.

"The local businesses are key to our success. We greatly appreciate it," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

You can help Triangle kids get new shoes and clothes.



Bonavita said Note in The Pocket served more than 3,800 students in Wake County last year and the shoes are needed in sizes toddler through adult for high school students.

Plum Hair Atelier owner Ashley Collins said giving back is something her salon does regularly.

"One of the things we like to do with clients is reach out and give back locally," Collins said. "When you have the resources and ability, you should do for others," she said.

Plum Hair Atelier is accepting new and gently worn shoes through Saturday at its Cameron Village location:

1028 Oberlin Road, Suite No. 228
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 833-0107

Note In The Pocket is always accepting donations at numerous Triangle dropoff sites.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydonationsshoesnonprofitraleigh newsfeel goodabc11 togetherRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Dinner and cocktails helping to raise hurricane relief
Tobacco Road Marathon raises money for non-profits
Fayetteville businessman donates $10,000 to help PWC customers
Hope Mills Girl Scout donates cookies to Womack blood center
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Cary church member faces possible deportation
Gun owner destroys AR-15 after Florida school shooting
Pictures go viral after photo shoot inside Hobby Lobby
Fayetteville man with autism denied access to gun range
More Society
Top Stories
After rumors of white nationalist rally, counter-protesters gather at UNC-Chapel Hill
Woman recalls experience at Graham's 1973 Raleigh visit
Duke professor wrote the book on Billy Graham
All we know about Rev. Billy Graham's funeral arrangements
Triangle social media memories of the Rev. Billy Graham
Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99; reached millions
TIMELINE: A look back at Rev. Billy Graham's life
Rachel's Challenge comes to Johnston County school
Show More
Dallas Mavericks begin investigation after misconduct allegations
Raleigh man struck, killed on Capital Boulevard
Police desperately search for missing Charlotte mother, autistic son
Wake school board talks school-safety changes after Parkland
Proposed SC law would fine saggy pants wearers
More News
Top Video
Remembering Billy Graham
Duke professor wrote the book on Billy Graham
After rumors of white nationalist rally, counter-protesters gather at UNC-Chapel Hill
Woman recalls experience at Graham's 1973 Raleigh visit
More Video