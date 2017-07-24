ABC11 Together is highlighting Kaylin Roberson for her good deeds as she prepares for a concert at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis.Her childhood battle for her life inspired the aspiring pop-country singer."So bring it on; show me what you've got," Roberson sings, practicing her original song that she'll perform at the national concert.The 18-year-old Roberson is hoping to lift patients' spirits - dedicating herself to this cause after recovering from a scary hospitalization herself."I was attacked by a family dog of mine, and he ended up ripping off the right half of my lip and splitting up the left side of my eye, and I had to undergo facial reconstruction," Roberson said.Her father, James Roberson, recalled the seriousness of her injuries."They took her into surgery for a good four hours, and they had her on life-support," he said. "And I had to sign all these documents that are pretty terrifying to read.""As you may see, yeah I just got bit by a dog, but that has not stop me from singing," a 9-year-old Kaylin said in a YouTube video before breaking into a Miley Cyrus song for a fan contest.Kaylin recovered and found a way to look past her scars with the help of pop-country music."It wasn't until the attack, but I kind of realize that music is something that can heal the soul," she said.She picked up the guitar and piano, and began to write music - using them as instruments of healing to give hope to children in hospitals."I hope that I get to use music to help others basically till the day I die," Kaylin said.Her proud father added: "To see these little kids so, you know, and they're sick, or hurt, or recovering and the fact that she gets there and plays with them and sings, I'm very proud of her.