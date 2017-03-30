SOCIETY

Rare Harriet Tubman photo from 1860s up for auction

This undated file photo provided by Swann Auction Galleries shows a photograph of 19th century abolitionist Harriet Tubman. Swann Galleries is offering it for sale in New York. (Courtesy Swann Auction Galleries via AP)

MANHATTAN --
A rare photograph of 19th-century abolitionist and Underground Railroad hero Harriet Tubman is up for sale at a New York City auction house.

Swann Galleries is offering the circa late 1860s image for sale during Thursday's auction of books, other printed materials, and photos from the slavery and abolition eras.

The Tubman photo shows her seated on a chair and was taken in Auburn in central New York in 1868 or 1869. The auction house says the image was part of an album featuring photos of contemporary political and abolitionist figures.

The album has an estimated sale price of $20,000 to $30,000.

The Maryland-born Tubman led escaped slaves to freedom before and during the Civil War. She settled in Auburn after the war and is buried there.
