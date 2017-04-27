ABC11 TOGETHER

Rescue mission opens new student housing in Durham

EMBED </>More News Videos

New housing is available through the Durham Rescue Mission (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Thursday was move-in day at a new student housing facility in Durham.

The building, on the Durham Rescue Mission campus, offers up to 64 men the opportunity to improve their vocational training or education while having an affordable place to live.

The facility also features a learning center, which includes a classroom, testing room, and an office for the Rescue Mission's GED Assessment Education Program.

Watch Gloria Rodriguez's full report in the video player above.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhousingsheltercharityaffordable housingstudentseducationabc11 togetherDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Cary ballerinas teach children at Durham shelter
Orange County holds 20th Annual Community Dinner
Large turnout for Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Wake Co. park designed for children with special needs
Fort Bragg soldiers return home from deployment
NC bride gives kidney to stranger weeks after wedding
'13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on mental health
More Society
Top Stories
Digital Dangers: Predators lurking beyond your screen
Police: Man fondled female student inside UNC library
Neighborhood puzzled by weekend thefts from cars
Governor Cooper signs revised HB13 to lower K-3 class sizes
U.S. Marshals: Fugitive sex predator possibly in NC
NC flags lowered to half-staff for slain prison officer
Doctor dragged off flight reaches settlement with United
Show More
Hurricane Matthew victims hit again
NC lawmakers OK limiting lawsuits against hog farms
Duke Energy aims to cut coal despite Trump push
Man pleads guilty to breaking 78-year-old veteran's jaw
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan
More News
Top Video
Neighborhood puzzled by weekend thefts from cars
NC flags lowered to half-staff for slain prison officer
Fort Bragg soldiers return home from deployment
Hurricane Matthew victims hit again
More Video