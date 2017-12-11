HOLIDAY

Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day

If you still have Christmas shopping to do, Friday is a great day to get it done. In an effort to give shoppers one final chance to order online before Santa comes, more than 1,000 retailers are participating in Free Shipping Day on Dec. 15.

Participating retailers include everything from giant department stores to independent Etsy stores. Some require codes to get free shipping, which can be found on the Free Shipping Day website. In order to be listed on the site, merchants must offer free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase requirement, and those orders must arrive by Christmas Eve.

Free Shipping Day was started in 2008, and first generated $1 billion in 2011, according to the site.

Here's a small sampling of the major retailers offering free shipping. You can see the full list and even sort by category on the Free Shipping Day website.

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Bealls
Belk
Bergdorf Goodman
Best Buy
Bloomingdale's

GameStop
Guitar Center
JCPenney
Lord & Taylor
Macys
Neiman Marcus
Office Depot

Saks Fifth Avenue
shopDisney
Stage
Stein Mart
Target
T.J.Maxx
TOMS
Toys "R" Us
Walmart
Related Topics:
