The Rockets lost Friday night, but it was a game two fans will never forget.Rockets power dancer Casey thought she was going to be part of a stunt with Houston mascot Clutch.Casey put on a blindfold and waited for Clutch to dunk over her, but when the blindfold was pulled off, she saw her boyfriend, Airman First Class, Travis Ross, down on one knee.The shock of the moment knocked her off her feet, but she recovered to say yes.Congratulations!