When Marshina Ragland was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer on October 6, 2016, she knew she would be facing many obstacles both in her treatment and at home.After undergoing chemotherapy from December 2016 to May 2017 and then radiation treatment, paying for gas and utility bills became hard to afford."It's been a battle," Ragland said. "But I'm strong and I'm going to get to the end."Ragland says she was blessed to receive financial support through the Community Council Awareness Group, a nonprofit organization founded by Debbie Allen who was a friend of Ragland's in middle school.Allen's organization helped pay for Ragland's gas from her home in Roxboro to the hospital in Durham, gave her a food voucher for groceries, and paid her light bill. "I was so happy," Ragland said. "I thank God for Debbie and her organization."The money raised in the Community Council Awareness Group is for cancer patients going through hardships. Allen says helping others is something she was born to do."We just want to be a blessing for somebody," Allen said.Allen's support varies from cleaning up a patient's house to washing their dishes and mowing their lawn to paying their bills.Like Ragland, Ty Johnston was also a recipient of aid from Allen's organization. Before his wife passed away from stage four breast cancer, Allen was able to assist them financially and personally."Debbie has been a big friend to me," Johnston said. Johnston says he is grateful for all the help Allen provided his family during their times of need. Even after his wife's passing, the bond between the two remains strong.Community Cancer Awareness Group is a certified non-profit.