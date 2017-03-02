  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: State Board of Education decides fate of Durham's troubled Kestrel Heights Charter School
SOCIETY

ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge meets Dion and Danielle with baby Mia during a visit to the Ronald McDonald House Evelina in London, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (Jeremy Selwyn&#47;Pool Photo via AP)</span></div>
One of Princess Kate's most recent engagements was a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Feb. 28, where she met a baby born with half a heart.



The Duchess was there to celebrate the opening of Evelina London House, run by Ronald McDonald House Charities, according to ABC News. The facility provides free housing for families who have loved ones in the Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Kate heard the story of resilient Baby Jack, who was born with half a heart and has survived multiple operations. She also met with baby Mia, who has been in the hospital for most of her life.


The visit was part of Princes Kate's growing charity work.

See photos of Prince William, Princess Kate and all of the royal family through the years in the gallery above.
