ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding betting takes England by storm as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry prepare to wed

EMBED </>More Videos

Eager viewers are wagering money on everything from the color of Queen Elizabeth II's hat to who'll sing the couple's wedding song. (Ben Birchall/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON --
In the days leading up to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, eager viewers are wagering money on everything from the color of Queen Elizabeth II's hat to who'll sing the couple's wedding song.

"Outside of the U.K., people assume that it's just a bit of a joke -- five pounds here, five pounds there," Rupert Adams of William Hill said. "It's actually really genuinely quite big business."

So far, most people are betting that the queen will wear a blue hat and that Elton John will sing the first song. Other favorites for the first song include Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Joss Stone and James Blunt.

Storefronts are also decked out with all kinds of royal wedding souvenirs like tattoos, bookmarks, spoons and keychains.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddinggamblingroyal familyroyalseuropeu.s. & worldcelebrity weddings
ROYAL WEDDING
Royal wedding created by Legos in Great Britain
Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal
Meghan Markle gifted royal slippers for her big day
PHOTOS: Royal wedding dresses through the years
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Joe Van Gogh cuts ties with Duke after two employees are fired over rap music
Tea, curtsies and a proper wave: How to behave like a royal
World's oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday
Vote for Miss North Carolina People's Choice
More Society
Top Stories
Convicted molester who cut off ankle bracelet found dead in apparent suicide in SC
What to expect: May 16 teacher's rally in Raleigh
Waffle House CEO calls man put in chokehold by officer after prom
Police looking for car in hit-and-run that killed woman in Cumberland Co.
RDU Police Department investigating reported sex assault of minor
Man charged with murder after victim dies in Raleigh shooting
Tarboro assisted living facility resident accused of killing another resident
Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm
Show More
Joe Van Gogh cuts ties with Duke after two employees are fired over rap music
1 dead after car crashes into Pepsi truck on I-95 in Cumberland County
Driver hits gas instead of brake, rams into Durham restaurant
ABC11's Tisha Powell on the ups and downs of being a military spouse
Police: Woman jailed after slipper-slapping granddaughter
More News