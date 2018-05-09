ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding hits theaters: Where fans can watch Meghan Markle, Prince Harry walk down the aisle

EMBED </>More Videos

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen." (Matt Dunham/AP Photo|Shutterstock)

It might be the next best thing to hopping on a plane to catch the royal wedding in person: Nearly 200 theaters around the U.S. are showing "The big day on the big screen."


All screenings of Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding will be at 10 a.m. local time on May 19, a few hours after the ceremony happens. The event will be a commercial-free rebroadcast of ITV's coverage including the full, uninterrupted ceremony. This is the first time that the royal wedding will be shown in select cinemas, according to sponsors Fathom Events and BritBox.

Ticket prices vary by theater but most are around $10. The event will last three and a half hours.

You can see which local theaters are showing the wedding by searching zip codes on Fathom Events' website.

If you want to watch it live from the comfort of your own home, just turn on your telly. ABC will broadcast its royal wedding special from 5 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on May 19.

PHOTOS: Meghan "Sparkle" style through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for tiny company's jeans
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Meghan and Harry choose carriage for wedding day
Charlotte conductor to perform at royal wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
Everything to know about the royal wedding
South Carolina teen saves up money from new job to buy friend sneakers
Proposed bill aims to ban sunscreen to protect coral reefs
More Society
Top Stories
Police charge man in death investigation near N.C. State campus
Why are some kids such picky eaters? Simple solutions worth trying
Pompeo returning from North Korea with 3 detained Americans
Warrants: Franklin High 'hit list' student made 2 more lists
Police: Man unseats Sharpsburg mayor, gets arrested for DUI
Dog rescued from Colorado wastewater treatment plant
Asian business owners terrorized in Raleigh home invasion
Former Durham Bulls pitcher Danny Farquhar released from hospital
Show More
Driver shot at after honking horn
High school accused of throwing away lunches
Boy mourns beloved horse after it was electrocuted
Man, woman seriously injured in shooting east of downtown Raleigh
Cary firefighters rescue teen who got stuck in chimney
More News