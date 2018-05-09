All screenings of Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding will be at 10 a.m. local time on May 19, a few hours after the ceremony happens. The event will be a commercial-free rebroadcast of ITV's coverage including the full, uninterrupted ceremony. This is the first time that the royal wedding will be shown in select cinemas, according to sponsors Fathom Events and BritBox.
Ticket prices vary by theater but most are around $10. The event will last three and a half hours.
You can see which local theaters are showing the wedding by searching zip codes on Fathom Events' website.
If you want to watch it live from the comfort of your own home, just turn on your telly. ABC will broadcast its royal wedding special from 5 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on May 19.
