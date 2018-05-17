ROYAL WEDDING

Royal Wedding means economy boom for Britain, plus betting the odds

Royal Wedding: Shirleen Allicot reports from London (1 of 9)

Royal Wedding gives British economy boost

Shirleen Allicot has more on the preparations from London.

By
LONDON --
Royal wedding organizers are preparing for a rehearsal of the proceedings to take place in Windsor - but without the bride and groom.

Planners will use Thursday's practice session to finalize some of the details of Saturday's gala wedding at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The festivities will include a 25-minute carriage ride outside the castle grounds by the newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the ceremony is concluded.

A large military contingent will also take part, reflecting Harry's years of military service.

Meantime, Thomas Markle had been selected to walk Ms. Markle down the aisle, but is reportedly ill with heart problems.

Markle's mother Doria Ragland may take Thomas Markle's place.

Meantime, the waters range from rumors to the uncanny in what could actually happen on the happy couple's wedding day and many are making wagers.

Several industries in Britain are seeing a boom thanks to the Royal Wedding. Aside from tourism, one expert says the country will also make a lot of money from memorabilia.
