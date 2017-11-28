American Meghan Markle will marry Britain's Prince Harry in May at Windsor Castle, it was announced Tuesday morning.The ceremony will take place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Details of the reception have not yet been announced.Royal family plans to pay for the bulk of the wedding, according to ABC News. It is not yet known whether Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be a part of the wedding.Markle's new royal title will be up to the Queen, but it's been speculated she will be the Duchess of Sussex.The couple will make their first joint engagement this Friday in Nottingham at an event for an HIV charity.