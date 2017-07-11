SOCIETY

Thanks to good Samaritan, Zebulon police reunite Youngsville woman with lost wallet

Kay Massenburg was shopping with her granddaughter at the Roses discount store on Wakelon Street when she noticed her wallet was gone.

ZEBULON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Youngsville woman who lost her wallet on Friday was surprised to find that another woman turned it in to Zebulon police with everything still intact.

When she returned to the parking lot, it was nowhere to be found.

"I had my driver's license, a couple of bank cards. I looked on the ground, but someone must have picked it up really soon," she said.

That someone was Sandra Gullie, a shopper who noticed the wallet lying on the sidewalk and picked it up.

"I thought, 'Oh no, somebody's about wild looking for their billfold.' Times are hard sometimes, and people will be tempted, so I just thought I'll just take it to the police station," Gullie said.

Zebulon police were able to track down Massenburg and give her the good news.


"I was just so grateful that it was a good Samaritan out there, somebody that saw an opportunity to step up, and they did," Massenburg said.

After losing her husband in March and going through a tough few months, Massenburg calls the act of kindness a miracle.

"I didn't really do anything," said Gullie. "I just did what everybody's supposed to do."

"I know God, he's still working miracles, and I'm thankful," said Massenburg. "Sandra, thank you! My hat goes off to you! I give you a big hug! Thank you! You made my day."
