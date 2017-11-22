Sandhills nonprofits desperate for holiday help, donations

8 year old Alex and his dad are spending Thanksgiving Eve helping the @SAFayetteville prep for Christmas. I'll show you how you can get involved at 4:30/5:30. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/BJ1I0DEonl — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) November 22, 2017

Visit Cross Creek Mall to adopt a child from the Angel Tree.



Donate a toy or donate your time.



For more information call 910-483-8189

As we enter the holiday season, many people use it as a time to give back. But with Thanksgiving just a day away, you might be asking how you can help at the last minute.Turns out a lot of organizations are still looking for volunteers to pull off their holiday meals and events.The Salvation Army is scrambling to find volunteers as it prepares to serve thousands of children through its Angel Tree program."I like superheroes a lot, so I would get this toy," said 8-year-old Alex Colazzo.Colazzo is a superhero himself. Wednesday, he and his dad spent Thanksgiving Eve sorting through hundreds of Christmas toys for children in need."I wanted to teach him civility. To give back to the community. He has a lot, so we want to show him, hey these types of organizations exist to help him better himself and better the community," said his dad, Gabriel Rosa.The Salvation Army set up its Santa's Workshop in downtown Fayetteville where volunteers can come and help out. This year the church is overwhelmed with thousands of assistance requests and is desperate for helping hands."Due to Hurricane Matthew, this year is an increase from last year, because I believe people are still trying to recover financially from Matthew,: said Capt. Christina Tranthem with the Salvation Army. "We met a lot of new people this year who have moved here from Florida and Texas - even some folks who have come in from Puerto Rico."There are three ways to help out: