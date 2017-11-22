SOCIETY

Sandhills nonprofits desperate for holiday help, donations

EMBED </>More Videos

There are plenty of ways to help those in need in Cumberland County.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
As we enter the holiday season, many people use it as a time to give back. But with Thanksgiving just a day away, you might be asking how you can help at the last minute.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Turns out a lot of organizations are still looking for volunteers to pull off their holiday meals and events.

The Salvation Army is scrambling to find volunteers as it prepares to serve thousands of children through its Angel Tree program.

"I like superheroes a lot, so I would get this toy," said 8-year-old Alex Colazzo.

Colazzo is a superhero himself. Wednesday, he and his dad spent Thanksgiving Eve sorting through hundreds of Christmas toys for children in need.



"I wanted to teach him civility. To give back to the community. He has a lot, so we want to show him, hey these types of organizations exist to help him better himself and better the community," said his dad, Gabriel Rosa.

The Salvation Army set up its Santa's Workshop in downtown Fayetteville where volunteers can come and help out. This year the church is overwhelmed with thousands of assistance requests and is desperate for helping hands.

"Due to Hurricane Matthew, this year is an increase from last year, because I believe people are still trying to recover financially from Matthew,: said Capt. Christina Tranthem with the Salvation Army. "We met a lot of new people this year who have moved here from Florida and Texas - even some folks who have come in from Puerto Rico."

There are three ways to help out:

  • Visit Cross Creek Mall to adopt a child from the Angel Tree.

  • Donate a toy or donate your time.

  • For more information call 910-483-8189
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysalvation armycharitiesvolunteerismcumberland county newsholidaythanksgivingfayetteville newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
13 things to tell your kids if you forgot to move 'The Elf on the Shelf'
Wake Forest light fight champs ready for light display
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Thousands raised for homeless man who gave last $20 to stranger
More Society
Top Stories
Wake Co man kidnapped, forced to withdraw money from ATM
Wake County deputies respond to road rage shooting
Raleigh trainer accused of inappropriately touching underage client
Images released of Cary pickpocket suspects
State cracks down on illicit massage parlors in Wake Co.
Raleigh clerk who beat alleged robber fired
74-year-old woman hit, killed in Lillington intersection
Did you 'like' Russian propaganda? Facebook will clue you in
Show More
Don't get fooled by fake Fingerlings
Official: Raleigh couple lies about lavish items stolen
BUNDLE UP! Cold Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Deer euthanized after getting stuck inside Durham mall
Apex mom says God protected her 4-year-old during crash
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017
Don't get fooled by fake Fingerlings
State cracks down on illicit massage parlors in Wake Co.
Wake Forest light fight champs ready for light display
More Video