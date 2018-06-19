BARACK OBAMA

Virginia school changes Confederate name to honor Barack Obama

EMBED </>More Videos

The Richmond Public School Board voted to change the name of J.E.B. Stuart Elementary to Barack Obama Elementary. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

By ABC7.com staff
RICHMOND, Virginia --
A Virginia elementary school named after a Confederate general is getting a new moniker.

In a 6-to-1 vote, the Richmond Public School Board decided to change J.E.B. Stuart Elementary to Barack Obama Elementary.

Many believe the name should have been changed years ago, but the school board wanted to take time to pick an acceptable name.

A spokesperson for the district said it is too early to tell when the name change will go into effect.

Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyschool boardschoolbarack obamaconfederate flagVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARACK OBAMA
Immigrant family separation: Everything you need to know
Jordan Peele uses Obama in viral fake news PSA
Obama to America: Keep changing the world in 2018
Timeline of Michael Flynn's interactions with Russia
More barack obama
SOCIETY
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
3 great professional development events in Raleigh this week
Sen. Ted Cruz edges Jimmy Kimmel in charity basketball game
This Day in History: Sally Ride breaks barriers
More Society
Top Stories
Helicopter slams to the ground after takeoff at State Highway Patrol training facility
Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking
3 dead after being pulled from pool at Durham apartment complex
Sister Act: Sisters going head to head to be crowned Miss NC
NCSHP sergeant helps deliver baby on side of road
Teen dies after paramedics mistake him for being dead, cover him with sheet
Suspect who escaped police custody in Fayetteville arrested
Gov. Cooper recalls NC National Guard members from border
Show More
I-Team: Pool safety rules, even when followed, won't guarantee safety
Staying cool amid dangerous heat wave
Worker assaulted by inmates at Central Prison hospitalized with serious injury
Troubleshooter helps homeowner who paid double for insurance
Alleged gang member charged in downtown Raleigh law office shooting
More News