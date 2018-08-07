SOCIETY

Score some deals and freebies on National Drive-Thru Day!

EMBED </>More Videos

Tuesday is National Drive-Thru Day, so here's how to score some deals from your favorite take-out joint. (WTVD)

Tuesday is National Drive-Thru Day, so here's how to score some deals from your favorite take-out joint.

Arby's: Sign up for email coupons including a birthday freebie

Bojangles': The chain now has a free printable calendar that includes coupons

Burger King: You can have it your way with coupons available on their mobile app

Chick-fil-A: Earn free food (and shakes) by using their app

Dairy Queen: Download their app, register an account, and get a free small Blizzard

Dunkin' Donuts: Earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, and get a birthday freebie

Krispy Kreme: The doughnut giant is another company that offers free stuff through their app

McDonald's: Lovin' those freebies? McDonald's has them on their app too

Panera Bread: Join their loyal program and use your My Panera cars for discounts and free treats

Starbucks: Coffee lovers can earn free drinks with the Starbucks Rewards program and get perks like free in-store refills and a birthday freebie

Taco Bell: Register an email address to get offers. You can also save on drinks and freezes during Happy Hour

Wendy's: App users can get free chicken fingers for a limited time

Zaxby's: Join Zax Clubs for discounts and deals
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydealsstretch your dollarrestaurantsfoodfast food restaurant
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
5 can't-miss movies screening this week in Raleigh
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared
More Society
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News