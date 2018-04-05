JOBS

Sheetz to hire 550 workers in North Carolina

Looking for a job?

Sheetz is hiring!

The convenience store chain is looking to hire more than 2,500 employees company-wide.

Sheetz will hold open interviews for full-time and part-time positions starting on April 11 at all of its 568 locations.

Sheetz currently operates 568 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.
