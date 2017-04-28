SOCIETY

Shopping event will help service dog nonprofit in Cary

EMBED </>More News Videos

Perry Champion, founder of Rescues 4 Rescues, is hoping for donations at a Cary charity event (WTVD)

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A nonprofit that saves dogs and trains them to become service animals needs help.

Perry Champion started Rescues 4 Rescues to help abandoned animals.

"They didn't deserve to be brought in this world just to be euthanized in our shelters," Champion said.

Champion has housed and trained several dogs throughout the years. Some have become service dogs, like one of his own, Ginger. Ginger detects Champion's diabetic issues.

Ginger and Champion's other dog, Boogie, accompanied him Friday to the Belk Store at Cary Towne Center. Set up near the doors in the cosmetics department, Champion attempted to sell tickets to the Belk Charity Sale happening Saturday.

The Belk Charity Sale is a 4-hour shopping event that will benefit Triangle-area charities, including Rescues 4 Rescues.

All of Champion's foster dogs cost $200, but they are well-trained service dogs.

"If they are detecting for blood sugar or anything else, then that's a gift from God," Perry explained.

Rescues 4 Rescues is in need of donations, which would pay for vet bills, training, volunteers, and more foster homes. Champion is having major surgery in May and needs foster families to help with the dogs for a few months.

Saturday's event will run from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Belk in Cary Towne Center. Tickets are $5.

The proceeds of tickets bought at the door are split between the charities.

Click here to learn more about Rescues 4 Rescues.
Related Topics:
societycharitydonationsservice animalCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Watch footage of a paratrooper skydiving
Angels Among Us annual 5K run and 3K family-fun walk
The true history behind Cinco de Mayo
Rescue mission opens new student housing in Durham
More Society
Top Stories
Apex High School students hit with BBs while running
US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Wake Schools warn about '13 Reasons Why'
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
Hitting the trails this weekend? You may not be able to
NC man avoids death penalty in cooking show contestant death
Time-lapse shows I-85 repair progress
Show More
Memorial held for those killed in workplace accidents
Neighbor hurt trying to rescue pets from Fayetteville fire
Steamy weekend! High humidity will make it feel like July
Authorities issue warning about police impersonation scam
Concerns linger as residents wait for river to crest
More News
Top Video
Time-lapse shows I-85 repair progress
Boy forges letter from teacher for more video game time
Neighbor hurt trying to rescue pets from Fayetteville fire
Concerns linger as residents wait for river to crest
More Video