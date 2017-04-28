Shopping event will help service dog nonprofit in Cary

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --A nonprofit that saves dogs and trains them to become service animals needs help.
Perry Champion started Rescues 4 Rescues to help abandoned animals.
"They didn't deserve to be brought in this world just to be euthanized in our shelters," Champion said.
Champion has housed and trained several dogs throughout the years. Some have become service dogs, like one of his own, Ginger. Ginger detects Champion's diabetic issues.
Ginger and Champion's other dog, Boogie, accompanied him Friday to the Belk Store at Cary Towne Center. Set up near the doors in the cosmetics department, Champion attempted to sell tickets to the Belk Charity Sale happening Saturday.
The Belk Charity Sale is a 4-hour shopping event that will benefit Triangle-area charities, including Rescues 4 Rescues.
All of Champion's foster dogs cost $200, but they are well-trained service dogs.
"If they are detecting for blood sugar or anything else, then that's a gift from God," Perry explained.
Rescues 4 Rescues is in need of donations, which would pay for vet bills, training, volunteers, and more foster homes. Champion is having major surgery in May and needs foster families to help with the dogs for a few months.
Saturday's event will run from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Belk in Cary Towne Center. Tickets are $5.
The proceeds of tickets bought at the door are split between the charities.
Click here to learn more about Rescues 4 Rescues.