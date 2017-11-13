ACT OF KINDNESS

Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day

(Shutterstock)

How often do you pause in your busy routine to do something nice for someone else? Monday is an especially appropriate day to bring that intention to fruition: It's World Kindness Day!

The first World Kindness Day was in 1998, and it has been celebrated on Nov. 13 every year since. It is hosted by the World Kindness Movement, who says the day's purpose is just what the name implies.

"The mission of the WKM is to inspire individuals towards greater kindness and to connect nations to create a kinder world," according to the group's website.

Here are 21 random acts of kindness you can do to celebrate.

  1. Give out at least three compliments today.


  2. Pick up the tab for the person behind you in line -- at the cafe, in the grocery store, even in the drivethru.


  3. Write a list of things you love about a family member or friend and give it to them.


  4. Deliver flowers to hospital patients (or get involved with an organization that does just that).


  5. Spread the digital love: Leave a positive note on someone's Facebook page or endorse them on LinkedIn.


  6. While walking down the street, pretend someone dropped a dollar and hand them a buck of your own.


  7. Are you a teacher or student? Leave an anonymous sticky note with a positive message on someone's locker.

  8. Tell someone thank you. Start with custodians, teachers, nurses or anyone who you feel is under-appreciated.


  9. Volunteer to teach English classes and take an interest in the other person's culture.


  10. Call your mom. (No really, she misses you.)


  11. Donate a copy of your favorite book to a library.


  12. Calling in an IT whiz to help with a tech problem? Change the background of the device they'll be fixing to say something nice about them.


  13. Start an online fundraising page to help someone cover medical bills, accomplish a goal or fulfill a dream.


  14. You know those passive aggressive notes people leave on poorly parked cars? Do the opposite! Write a "thank you for taking the time to park well" note.

  15. While out shopping, hide notes in clothing merchandise pockets with body positive messages.


  16. Adopt a rescue animal or volunteer at your local shelter.


  17. Stop to talk to someone you see every day. Learn their names, and be sure to greet them the next time you see them.


  18. Increase your vocabulary while helping end world hunger on freerice.com. For every answer you get right, sponsors donate to the World Food Programme.


  19. At the grocery store, buy an extra treat and give it to the cashier or grocery bagger.


  20. Let the night workers know they're a part of the team: Leave baked goods for someone who works an overnight shift at your office.


  21. Encourage others to pass it on by leaving them a kindness card.


These ideas are provided and inspired by the World Kindness Movement and its supporting organizations.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgood newsdistractionwatercoolerbuzzworthyholidaycharity
Load Comments
ACT OF KINDNESS
Kid leaves his own candy in empty bowl
Wake Co. crocheters turn bags into bedrolls for homeless
Harvey victims get wedding of their dreams for free
Chicago man honors Las Vegas victims with crosses
SPCA of Wake County houses homeless pets from PR
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
Misty Copeland pens heartfelt note to grieving dancer
Man walks with 200-lb. cross to honor shooting victims
NC family wants tougher distracted driving penalties
Cary family rediscovers relative's long-lost WWI memoir
More Society
Top Stories
15-year-old shot to death south of Lillington
Deputies find car full of guns in Wayne County
Gunshots heard during Fayetteville car fire
NC juvenile charged with stabbing sister to death
Sheriff: 5 arrested, trafficking 14K bags of heroin
Man shot to death in Raleigh
Woman's vehicle falls off-440 bridge
Fire ravages Durham apartment complex
Show More
Twin babies found safe after car stolen from gas station
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Man shot while standing outside his home in Durham
Trump says it's a 'possibility' he could become friends with Kim Jong Un
Multi-homicide being investigated in Lenoir County
More News
Photos
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
More Photos